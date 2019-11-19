Elizabeth Banks says she is proud 'Charlie’s Angels' flopped at the box office

Elizabeth Banks just recently, tweeted in support of her film Charlie’s Angels.

She stated that she feels proud of the production, despite the fact that it flopped in the box office.

The star wrote, “Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth defended her film’s reboot, citing Spider-man as an example, she stated, “You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!”

She further added, “I think women are allowed to have one or two franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that.”

The film only recently debuted in theaters and grossed a total of $8.3 million on its opening weekend. On the international front, it garnered about $19 million in total, according to Box Office Mojo

Banks went on to tell PEOPLE, that the movie was her way of celebrating women.

She stated, “I wanted to celebrate the everyday woman who is out there fighting for herself."