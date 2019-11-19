close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

Taylor Swift fans attack Shawn Mendes over trolling her 'Lover' album

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 19, 2019
Taylor Swift fans attack Shawn Mendes over trolling her 'Lover' album

John Mayer’s Instagram live took a disastrous turn for the worst after Shawn Mendes poked fun at a lyric in Taylor Swift’s Lover   album. 

Shawn Mendes was hanging out with John Mayer over the weekend and during their dual Instagram live, the singing duo discussed the song, Lover   and poked fun at a particular lyric, “We’ll leave the Christmas lights up till January.”

 He previously admitted that he loved the song, however that one line couldn’t help but crack him up. Mayer went on to say, " You’re insane. Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January. And I go, ‘Can you really?' Because normally I take my Christmas lights down on December 29,’”

Mayer didn’t seem to be in the mood to let the jokes go as he ended up creating an entirely new version of the line, "We can keep the Christmas lights up till January. And then about January 5th, we’ll take the lights down. And then we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas Lights. Yeah, we’ll put ’em in the attic until next December." 

The more John sang, the funnier it appeared to be to Shawn as he did not seem to be able to stop laughing.

