Kevin Hart trying to reach 'new levels of greatness' in rehabilitation and recovery

It appears as though 2019 was not Kevin Hart’s year as the Jumanji actor found himself in the midst of a car crash back in September.



Ever since then, the star has been focusing all of his efforts on recovering and recuperation. Now that Kevin is back home, he is determined to make sure he is in peak of his health.

A recent video of the actor revealed how he is focusing on rebuilding himself. He stated: "Rebuilding people....I’m not trying to get back to where I was...I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness....not for you guys tho...I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF.”

He further went onto explain the reason for this motivational post saying, “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within...it’s up to us to tap into it."

While pumping up his audience and fan base, the star stated, "Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need.......you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle."

Check out the gym motivational video below:







