Sun Nov 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Aima Baig shows her grace in red bridal dress for her 'Yar Ki Shahdi'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's  singing sensation Aima Baig, who is impressing millions of music lovers worldwide with her versatile voice, has shared a stunning post on Instagram to attracted a massive praise from her admirers.

Aima looks gorgeous in red bridal hand embellished contour destined by   Omorose. Nabila's makeup made her look more beautiful as she  appears to  slay with glowing skin in the post.

Flaunting her  stunning look  on social media,  the singer - who delighted  fans  with recent Coke Studio performances - wrote: "Meri Yaar ki Shaadi". Her  post  is gaining massive views.

View this post on Instagram

Meri Yaar ki Shaadi ️ @omorose.pk @nabila_salon

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) on


Aima's popularity has made her  a global brand. She has received an invite not only for performing across the  border but to participate  in an  Indian show Big Boss.

