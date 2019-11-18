Aima Baig shows her grace in red bridal dress for her 'Yar Ki Shahdi'

KARACHI: Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig, who is impressing millions of music lovers worldwide with her versatile voice, has shared a stunning post on Instagram to attracted a massive praise from her admirers.

Aima looks gorgeous in red bridal hand embellished contour destined by Omorose. Nabila's makeup made her look more beautiful as she appears to slay with glowing skin in the post.

Flaunting her stunning look on social media, the singer - who delighted fans with recent Coke Studio performances - wrote: "Meri Yaar ki Shaadi". Her post is gaining massive views.







Aima's popularity has made her a global brand. She has received an invite not only for performing across the border but to participate in an Indian show Big Boss.