close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2019

Selena Gomez teaches us how to devour pasta in the most adorable way

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 17, 2019
Selena Gomez teaches us how to devour pasta in the most adorable way. Photo: Instagram

Acclaimed international pop sensation Selena Gomez makes headlines with even the littlest things she does as fans cling on to her for every detail.

The actor and singer has now caught the attention of her mammoth fan base after she posted pictures of herself digging into some delicious pasta and being intently involved.

Read More:   Selena Gomez comments on Bella Hadid's picture, she responds by deleting post

The pictures of her devouring the Italian dish were nothing short of a treat for her fans as the Magic singer looked adorable giving her heart and soul into the meal.

In the photos, the singer is rocking her natural look with minimum makeup on and still making all her fans swoon all over her.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Grateful for ze pasta

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment