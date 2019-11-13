Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women´s T20 final

SYDNEY: American popstar Katy Perry announced Wednesday she will be performing at the final of the Women´s Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne next March before an expected record crowd on International Women´s Day.



"Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!" Perry said in an Instagram post using the Australian sporting chant.

"Let´s break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women´s Final. We´ll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women´s Day!"

The International Cricket Council said Perry would perform both before and after the final in "what is anticipated to be the biggest women´s cricket match of all time."

It said it was an opportunity to set a new world attendance record at a women´s sporting fixture.

The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women´s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.