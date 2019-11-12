Katy Perry arrives in India with Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at music concert

US singer Katy Perry has arrived in Mumbai, India with Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at a music festival on Saturday.



Jacqueline Fernandez is said to be Katy’s tour guide.

Karan Johar is also expected to host a grand party for the Hollywood fame at his residence before the concert, Indian media reported.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and other Hollywood stars will also be attending Karan’s dinner for Katy Perry.

According to media reports, the American pop star will perform at a concert in Mumbai alongside Dua Lipa and Amit Trivedi.

In August, Katy took to Twitter and had confirmed, “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats.”

Earlier, Katy Perry had visited India with her ex-husband Russell Brand who had proposed her in front of Taj Mahal.