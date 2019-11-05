Emma Watson on being single: 'I call it being self-partnered'

Emma Watson is not one to shy away from her 'single' relationship status, but instead is seen embracing the title by coining her own term.

During an interview with Vogue, the iconic British star opened up about about turning 30, the fears that follow, milestones as well as the pressure she faces in regards to leading the perfect life.

The Harry Potter actor was quoted as saying, “I never believed the whole "I’m happy single" spiel... it took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]- I call it being self-partnered.”

She further talked about the subliminal messaging that implies a woman must have a ‘husband, stable career and a child’.

She stated, "Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal, cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious’.”

Read More: 'Harry Potter' stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton spark dating rumours once again

She has been openly vocal against patriarchy as well, and adding to her stance, the actor said: “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out... there’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

The 'self-partnered' powerhouse, was recently spotted wooing a mystery man outside a London bakery.

The star previously came out to Elle Australia, stating that she did not want to date celebrities, “I don’t date people who are famous," she continued, “I don’t think it’s fair that, all of a sudden, intimate details of their personal life are public as a direct result of me. I wish I could protect them.”