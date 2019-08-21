'Harry Potter' stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton spark dating rumours once again

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have the fans ecstatic yet again, not over the widely-loved 'Harry Potter' franchise but over a possibility of something brewing between the two.

The 31-year-old ‘Origin’ actor turned to Instagram posting an endearing photo of himself with the starlet, leaving fans in a haze and giving birth to linkup rumours.

The photo showing the 29-year-old ‘Little Women’ star playing a guitar in her pajamas while a casually-dressed Fulton sits beside her showing her the chords.

“Quick learner,” read the caption.

The photo was geo-tagged to South Africa which further amplified the buzz of there being some romantic strings getting tugged at between the pair.



This, however, most certainly does not come as the first time the two have made headlines over their alleged relationship as previously Emma posting a photo of herself and crediting it to Fulton had also fuelled the hearsay.

On the other hand, in 2018, a selfie of the two at a beach had also made people believe of a possible romance as in 2012, Watson had already confessed to having a crush on Fulton during their ‘Harry Potter’ days.