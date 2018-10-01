Mon October 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Emma Watson pens emotional letter to woman who was denied an abortion

A strong advocate of women’s rights, Emma Watson has stepped forward penning down an emotional, heartfelt letter honoring the woman whose miscarriage brought about revolution in Ireland.

Dr Savita Halappanavar after getting denied her right for an abortion passed away of a miscarriage in 2012 which became the spur for Ireland’s historic referendum that legalized abortions.

The Harry Potter star paid accolades to Savita’s death by penning down an emotional and heartfelt letter that is garnering acclaim online.

“Dear Dr Savita Halappanavar,

“You didn’t want to become the face of a movement; you wanted a procedure that would have saved your life. When news of your death broke in 2012, the urgent call to action from Irish activists reverberated around the world – repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.

“Time and again, when our local and global communities collectively mourn a tragic death due to social injustice, we pay tribute, mobilize and proclaim: rest in power. A promise to the departed and a rallying call to society, we chant: never again.

“But it is rare that justice truly prevails for those whose deaths come to symbolize structural inequality. Rarer still is a historic feminist victory that emboldens the fight for reproductive justice everywhere.”

The 28-year-old had gone on to add that her tragic death had  become a ‘wakeup call’ for the country.

Earlier this year, in a groundbreaking referendum with over 65 percent votes in favor, the 13th Amendment was abolished which forbid women from their right to an abortion. 

