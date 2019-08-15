'Little Women' trailer: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan bring the classic tale back to life

The crowd-favourite classic tale ‘Little Women’ penned by Louisa May Alcott is coming to life once again, featuring Hollywood’s leading lady Emma Watson in a key role.



The Greta Gerwig-directorial dropped in a new trailer of the classic tale, giving a deeper insight into the world that was initially unveiled by the iconic novelist in 1863 about issues in the lives of women that remain persistent even centuries after.

The trailer of the film starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh shows us a bit about some of the central figures of the March household.

While Saoirse plays the headstrong and ambitious Jo March, Emma is seen bringing life to the wise daughter Meg. Florence, on the other hand, portrays the artistic Amy, while Scanlen will play Beth March.

Set in 1860s New England, the narrative attempts to throw light on the struggles of the four March daughters as they face the trial and tribulations of life.

The film also stars Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

The book had earlier been adapted into a 1994 film of the same name with Winona Ryder and Christian Bale in the lead.

‘Little Women’, is set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2019.