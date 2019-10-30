Sheheryar Munawar breaks silence on his engagement getting called off

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, in a statement released recently, came forth addressing all the backlash he had been receiving when news of his engagement getting called off came afloat.

It all started when Sheheryar, in an interview, shared the news that he is single again after which he became subject to immense trolling by internet users.



During the interview when asked to recall the most daring thing he has done so far, the Parey Hut Love actor replied, “The most daring thing that I’ve done is telling my mother that once I tried on your call, and you yourself ended it but this time, I’ll choose the girl I want to get married to.”



He added, “Smart people will be able to take the cue.”

The actor has now responded to all the censure he had been receiving lately.

“I will not comment on a decision taken by my family. This is a private matter that involves two families, and I would like to take this opportunity to request everyone to give our families, myself and my ex-fiance our due share of privacy and time to deal with this new development in our lives,” the Ho Mann Jahan actor said in an official statement released by him.

“I would like to thank my fans for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect my need for privacy at this time. I will not be commenting any further on this matter,” the statement further read.



Earlier this year, Sheheryar got engaged to Hala Soomro and has now hinted that he is single again.

