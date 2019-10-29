Has Sheheryar Munawar broken off his engagement?

It seems that Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar has broken off his engagement with his fiance Hala Soomro.

Earlier this year, Munawar got engaged to Hala Somroo and has now hinted that he is single again.







In a recent interview, the Parey Hut Love star in a response to a question said the most daring thing that he has ever done was telling his mother that he wants to choose the girl that he wishes to marry.

“The most daring thing that I’ve done is telling my mother that once I tried on your call, and you yourself ended it but this time, I’ll choose the girl I want to get married to”, Munawar said.





Without giving any details, the Ho Mann Jahaan star added, “Smart people will be able to take the cue.”

The actor has recently been actively been promoting his latest movie Parey Hut Love with co-star Maya Ali.

