Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enthral fans at concert in Saudi Arabia

Acclaimed Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerised a plethora of Indian and Pakistani fans at a concert held in Riyadh on Friday.



The concert that was part of the 'Riyadh Season' which kicked off last Friday was entirely sold out with fans eager to immerse themselves in a surreal musical experience.

“Man sitting next to me is from #India and we both are enjoying #RiyadhSeason. That's the power of music which transcends beyond boundaries,” a Twitter user Nadeem Akhter wrote.

Aslam and Khan enjoy massive fan following in both Pakistan and the neighbouring India and are two of the biggest stars in the country. Their songs are well-received globally with many becoming instant hits upon release.

Thanking his fans on their overwhelming response, Aslam in a Twitter message said, “I am grateful to all the fans who attended the show. I had always wanted to perform in Saudi Arabia and I thank each and every one of you for liking the show. I enjoyed performing Tajdar-e-Haram with all of you.”

The concert comes as part of 'Riyadh Season', dedicated in promoting tourism in Saudi Arabia. It aims to provide the residents with ample opportunities of recreation and entertainment.