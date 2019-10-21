Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan leave netizens fuming for supporting Modi’s initiative

Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and a number of other prominent figures from the Hindi film industry are currently being slammed for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest initiative.



Internet users have been expressing their anger over Bollywood celebrities openly supporting an oppressor like Modi, after his government imposed a lockdown in Occupied Kashmir while robbing it off its special status in August.

It was only recently that influential Bollywood celebrities were seen interacting with Modi and endorsing his newly launched project aimed at producing film and TV shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and his ideologies.

Ever since, stars like Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have been receiving backlash from social media users who are slamming them for subscribing to the ideologies of a tyrant like Modi.

Other celebrities that attended the occasion included Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali, and Boney Kapoor.

