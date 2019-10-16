Is U2’s Bono coming to Pakistan?

Singer Salman Ahmed has revealed that world famous rock bank U2 might by coming to Pakistan as he expressed his desire to visit the country.

The Junoon singer said this while talking to Geo News about his recent tour of the United States, in which he performed at multiple places to the delight of South Asian music fans.

According to Salman Ahmed, U2 lead vocalist Bono dropped him an email in which the rock star not only praised Ahmed for his performances, but also said that he wanted to come to Pakistan.

"I have always told people that Pakistani music is at par with international music, be it traditional sufi music or more modern pop numbers," Ahmed said.

Salman Ahmed told Geo that he was overjoyed at hearing Bono was interested in coming to Pakistan and will extend him an invitation in this regard as soon as possible.

As the security situation in Pakistan improves, the entertainment and tourism industry in the country is taking shape again. Some of the most famous travel bloggers in the world have been to Pakistan as well.

In addition to travel enthusiasts, music fans have not been disappointed either as famous musician Akcent has also held concerts in Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently touring the country too.