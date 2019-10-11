Coke Studio season 12: This is how fans reacted to Atif Aslam's 'Wohi Khuda Hai' cover

The popular Coke Studio launched its season 12 with heavyweight Atif Aslam’s rendition of 'Wohi Khuda Hai' cover.

Atif Aslam recites the hamd penned by Muzaffar Warsi. The lyrics of ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ reflect the praise of God as the omnipotence, who maintains the balance and harmony in the universe.

Twitter was set abuzz after the cover was launched. Fans couldn't help praising another rendition by Aslam, after his cover of Tajdar-e-Haram.

The song indeed is about the connection with the divine and was made famous by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Some seemed quite critical, comparing Atif's Coke studio comeback and past rendezvous with Bollywood.

Everyone is entitled to have an opinion, even when it doesn't go in favour of what people are raving about.

Atif has dedicated this beautiful rendition of hamd to his five years old son.

Talking about his life journey, Atif Aslam says “I still don’t think I have made it. When I started, for the first few years, I used to think, with fame and money, I’d made it.



But after that I asked myself, ‘What have you made? This is all material that you have.’ After that, the real search started. That is when the fun started. Even today, I am caught in that search. I will keep at it, always.”