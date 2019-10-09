UAE based Pakistani 'Joker' goes viral with makeup skills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood film "Joker" has not only overtaken cinema screens but has also influenced a Pakistani artist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Mohammad Babar — who is currently residing in the UAE and works for a telecommunication company— has attracted a lot of fans because of his make up skills.
According to the 43-year-old, people have been very encouraging of his new hobby and have been coming up to him, requesting autographs and selfies.
"I have started feeling like a celebrity," he said excitedly.
The highly-anticipated movie made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, where it earned that festival's highest honour — the Golden Lion.
Warner Bros’ R-rated Joker, which laughed its way to a new record at the US box office, scored $93.5 million over the weekend and emerged as the biggest October launch of all time.
Hollywood film "Joker" has not only overtaken cinema screens but has also influenced a Pakistani artist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Mohammad Babar — who is currently residing in the UAE and works for a telecommunication company— has attracted a lot of fans because of his make up skills.
According to the 43-year-old, people have been very encouraging of his new hobby and have been coming up to him, requesting autographs and selfies.
"I have started feeling like a celebrity," he said excitedly.
The highly-anticipated movie made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, where it earned that festival's highest honour — the Golden Lion.
Warner Bros’ R-rated Joker, which laughed its way to a new record at the US box office, scored $93.5 million over the weekend and emerged as the biggest October launch of all time.