Tom Holland to be the new Iron Man, after Spider-Man 3?

This year appears to be a chockfull of surprises for all Marvel buffs as another big news may be in store, with speculations suggesting that Tom Holland may be in for another iconic role after Spider-Man.

According to the latest report on We Got This Covered, the British actor may be gearing up to bid adieu to his red Spidey suit to get hold of the Iron Man mantle, filling in Robert Downey Jr.’s shoes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The entertainment portal citing sources revealed that Holland’s character may be getting ready to carry forward the Iron Man legacy.

"In the sense that he too will be the biggest, most well-known hero in the world, and will continue to wear iron suits that come complete with his own personal A.I.," writes the website.

The crowd-favourite superhero made his comeback to the MCU last week, after Holland’s emotionally pleading call to Mouse House head Bob Iger, as revealed by him which pushed Disney and Sony into striking another deal and subsequently unleashing a wave of elation amongst fans.