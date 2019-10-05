Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds blessed with third child

All eyes were set on Hollywood’s power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as they geared up for the birth of their third baby.



According to the latest buzz surrounding the couple, Reynolds and Lively have welcomed their third bundle of joy, however are yet to make a public announcement.

The duo that broke the news of their third pregnancy at the premiere of ‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’ in May, are parents to daughters Inez, 21½, and James, 4½.

A source close to them at the time shared with PEOPLE, “They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Lively had earlier revealed how she really likes the idea of having a big family.

“I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could,” she had said.

Reynolds, on the other hand, shared how he isn't hoping for a boy this time around as well.

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” the ‘Deadpool’ actor said.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012.