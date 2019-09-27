close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2019

Komal Aziz Khan demands justice for Nimrita Kumari

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

TV actor Komal Aziz Khan has joined  thousands of people online who have demanded justice over mysterious  death of Nimrita Kumari, a student of a  medical college in Larkana.

The "Bharosa Tera Pyar" actor used her Instagram stories to share the picture of the deceased with a hashtag #JusticforNimritaKumari.

In another Insta story earlier this week, the TV star had written a rather lengthy note, expressing concern that "this could have been one of us".

This could have been any one of us. Dreaming and working towards their future!.

Please pray that the cause of her demise is unveiled with justice and for her family who mourns her tragic loss," she wrote.

Kumari, a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University's (SMBBMU) Bibi Aseefa Dental College, was found dead on September 16, the university administration had said, adding that she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the university's hostel.

He brother had rejected the initial reports that Nimrita Kumari took her own life.

Latest News

More From Entertainment