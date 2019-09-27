Komal Aziz Khan demands justice for Nimrita Kumari

TV actor Komal Aziz Khan has joined thousands of people online who have demanded justice over mysterious death of Nimrita Kumari, a student of a medical college in Larkana.

The "Bharosa Tera Pyar" actor used her Instagram stories to share the picture of the deceased with a hashtag #JusticforNimritaKumari.

In another Insta story earlier this week, the TV star had written a rather lengthy note, expressing concern that "this could have been one of us".

This could have been any one of us. Dreaming and working towards their future!.

Please pray that the cause of her demise is unveiled with justice and for her family who mourns her tragic loss," she wrote.

Kumari, a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University's (SMBBMU) Bibi Aseefa Dental College, was found dead on September 16, the university administration had said, adding that she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the university's hostel.

He brother had rejected the initial reports that Nimrita Kumari took her own life.