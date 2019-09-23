Despite distance, Joe Jonas supports Sophie Turner at Emmy’s

Joe Jonas maybe thousands of miles away from his wife, but distance didn’t stop him from sending his love on Emmy’s night.

The Jonas bro, who is performing at the Toyota Center in Houston, took to Instagram to support his wife Sophie Turner, who was nominated for her first Emmy for playing Sana Stark on ‘Games of Thrones’.

Although Turner attended the star-studded event solely, she did so knowing that Jonas is encouraging her from afar.

Captioning a photo of the 23-year-old Lovelady on his Instagram story, Jonas wrote, “I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you.”

‘Time Freak’ starlet reposted his message on her own Instagram story, replying with an endearing “I love you bubba!”

Sophie and Turner got married this summer at something fancy called Chateau Martina in France.