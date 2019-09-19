Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt burying the hatchet after ugly legal battle?

It looks like things are finally calming down between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after their ugly legal spat that surfaced in 2016.



According to international publications, the two have found a way out with a pending court date looming with regards to the custody of their six children.

While Jolie backed out of her earlier petition seeking sole physical custody of the children a middle ground between the two parties was recently agreed, the details of which remain confidential “to protect the best interest of their kids,” as revealed by Jolie’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean.

The agreement left Jolie "relieved with the progress for the health of the family,” shared a source privy to the matter.

Pitt, on the other hand, did not approve of the agreement.

“While some progress has been made, this isn't an ideal situation for Brad," a second source told us at the time. "There's an arrangement in place but it's not a permanent agreement, and there's a long road ahead."

As a result, Pitt is expected to spend more time with his kids. "Brad is hoping the worst is behind them and that they can move on from the fighting and painful past. He knows in the long run the kids are best with both their mom and dad in the picture," said a third source. "He can now move forward and try be a stable and constant positive influence in their lives."