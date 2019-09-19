Jennifer Aniston was asked to lose 30 pounds to essay the iconic Rachel Green in ‘Friends’

Fans are getting more intrigued with each detail Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston reveals about her personal life.



In a major revelation that surfaced recently, it was unveiled that the renowned actress was forced to lose weight so that she could bag the iconic role of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ that has ruled the hearts of fans for more than two decades now.

The piece of information was revealed in a book titled ‘Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show that defined a Television Era’, titled by Saul Austerlitz to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the hit series, that initially aired in 1994.

Austerlitz, the author, said in his book Jennifer was told that she had to slim herself down significantly in order to portray Rachel's character, being forced "to lose 30 pounds [almost 14 kilogrammes] if she wanted to stay in Hollywood".

Though "hardly fat", the 'Friends' book author noted: "Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress — it was a tough place to be a woman — and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her."

"Everyone could see she was beautiful — but, at the show [that] she would one day become indelibly associated with, later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds," Austerlitz added. He also mentioned how numerous executives had told her that she was just “too fat.”

Jennifer had earlier in an interview revealed the struggles and ordeals about the issues she had to face to remain skinny.

In the interview, Jennifer who recently turned 50, talked about how isolating and "disgusting" it was. "My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did... The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn’t getting lots of jobs ’cause I was too heavy," she had said.