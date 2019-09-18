Zayn Malik skips sister Safaa’s nikkah ceremony while ex Gigi Hadid shows support

Former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik’s younger sister Safaa Malik tied the knot on and while the singer skipped the event, his ex-flame Gigi Hadid did not shy away from showing support.

Safaa Malik, less than a week after marking her 17th birthday married in a traditional nikkah ceremony with friends and family decked up and beaming on her big day, while her world-famous brother remained absent from the photos.

The circulating pictures that were posed by Zayn’s mother Trisha showed the bride radiating in heavy traditional clothing alongside her husband Martin as well as other family members including her two elder sisters Waliya and Doniya, all the while big brother was nowhere to be seen.

"My baby girls big day," Trisha captioned the post.

While Zayn remained absent, his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid showed support for the teenager by liking Trisha’s post on Instagram.

