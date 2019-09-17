First look of film ‘Birds of Prey’starring Margot Robbie is making fans crazy

Although fan-favorite Harley Quinn's leading role in ‘Birds of Prey’ was announced almost a year and a half ago, anticipating audiences are just now receiving glimpses of what Quinn's new feature film will look like.

The film's poster released by Warner Bros features a dazed Harley Quinn whose head is enveloped by bird-versions of the supporting cast. If you zoom in, you'll see Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Chris Messina, among others, all of whom have sprouted wings.

‘Birds of Prey’, which sees Margot Robbie returning to shine as the mischievous super villain, follows Harley Quinn's story after her breakup with Jared Leto's Suicide Squad Joker.

The action movie gathers Quinn, Huntress, and Black Canary into a "girl gang" set to fight crime boss Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) to protect a young woman.

The film's elaborate title points to Quinn's triumphant taking of center stage, both within her narrative and through the upcoming film itself. In advance for the movie's release, DC Comics is releasing paperbacks detailing the back stories of all three of the ‘Birds of Prey’ female leads.

‘Birds of Prey’ hits theaters on February 7, 2020.