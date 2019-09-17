Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable’ being lauded for cautious dealing of sexual assault

Netflix’s new sequence, ‘Unbelievable’ is being lauded online for its cautious dealing with the nerve-racking true story of rape survivor, Marie Adler essayed by Kaitlyn Devar.

An 18-year-old from Washington who was raped in her house in 2008 - however, no person believed her.

The story revolves around 18-year-old Marie who is raped in her house in 2008, with people turning against her subsequently as her friends disown her, she receives a demotion at work, and is sued for filing a false police report.

The eight-episode sequence follows the mishandling of the case by the authorities in addition to two detectives on the opposite facet of the nation, Grace Rasmussen (Tony Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) who finally pieced collectively the crime, examining a serial rapist.



The drama is tailored from an article by the US investigative web site ProPublica, written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong and originally titled ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’.

The response to it online is overwhelmingly emphatic: Many are applauding the series for its nuanced depiction of what sexual assault survivors go through when reporting their cases.

