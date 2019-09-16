Naimal Khawar trolled again for throwback picture with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Pakistan’s hottest couple Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi have been the talk of the town for a while ever since they tied the knot and it looks like the public attention on them is nowhere close to dying down.

Hamza, 35, and Naimal, 25, exchanged vows after a two-year ‘platonic relationship’, which came as a surprise to social media users and is something that is still attracting trolls their way.

The starlet posted a throwback picture of them with the caption, “Back when things were so “platonic”. Little did I know I was standing next to my future husband.”

While most people were happy for the couple, the ‘Pyaar-e-Afzal’ star was trolled for using the term ‘platonic friendship’



The endearing selfie of the two dating back to 2017 from when the actor was studying visual arts from National College of Arts and Abbasi paid her a visit.

The two got hitched earlier last month on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a Valima reception on August 26.