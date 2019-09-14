Kim Kardashian got into trouble with Kanye West for letting daughter wear makeup

One of the most popular couples on the block Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be idolized far and wide but the pair have their fair share of disagreements.



During an interview with E! News, the 38-year-old reality TV star revealed that despite her major background on all things fashion, style and makeup, her husband Kanye West has made sure these things remain a big no-no in their household when it comes to their kids.

Speaking about how she once got in trouble for letting her daughter North West wear makeup, Kim said: “I think he had it, he changed all the rules. I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip.”

"So, I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup,” she added.

On the other hand, the actor and model also makes sure to keep her health problems away from her children as well as she said: “I definitely keep that away from the kids. I think they're just too young to really even realize.”