Pak celebrities in Muzaffarabad to attend PM Imran’s Kashmir rally

ISLAMABAD: A number of celebrities were in Muzaffarabad today to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rally to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi was the first among those who urged people to be in Muzafarrabad today.

PM Imran announced on Wednesday that he will hold “a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”.

Film actor Humayun Saeed shared a picture of him along with Javed Sheikh, Maya Ali, Shahid Afridi, Faakhir Mehmood and Hareem Farooq standing beside a helicopter.

"On our way to Kashmir on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call. Will be joining him at his big jalsa today in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of Kashmir, said the actor.



Singer and songwriter Shehzad Roy and Faakhir Mehmood were also in AJK for the rally.



