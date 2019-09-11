PM Imran announces big rally in Azad Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to hold a big rally in Azad Kashmir on Friday (Sept 13) to apprise the world on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he would "send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them".

This would be PM's third visit to the AJK since August 05 when India imposed curfew in the Valley after stripping the region of autonomy provided under Article 370.

On Friday, PM Imran and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims facing the worst human rights situation in the IHK.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam accompanied the prime minister.

The PM maintained that India’s deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in the IHK were the worst examples of human rights violations.

Pakistan has launched a diplomatic offensive against the Indian actions. FM Qureshi was in Geneva to attend the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In a major diplomatic victory, Pakistan delivered a joint statement at the UNHRC on behalf of over 50 countries from across various regions.



The statement said the UNHRC shares the concern expressed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet regarding the impact of recent actions on the human rights of Kashmiris.