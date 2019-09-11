FM Qureshi: 58 nations supported Pak stance on Indian occupied Kashmir at UNHRC

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday night said that Pakistan had achieved a biggest success at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as over 50 countries supported Pakistan's stance on Indian occupied Kashmir.



In his tweet late on Tuesday night, FM Qureshi said: "Pakistan today also announces the delivery of a historic joint statement on behalf of over 50 countries to the UN Human Rights Council." They also asked the human rights council to immediately take steps as per their demands.

Qureshi tweeted: Demands put forward in joint statement consistent with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions, human rights standards and international law:

The human rights council was asked to take the following steps:

-- Respect and protection of the fundamental human rights of the people of Indian administrated Jammu and Kashmir, especially right to life , liberty, and security;



-- Immidiate lifting of curfew, ending the communications shutdown and release of arbitrary detained people;

-- Immidiate halt to the excessive use of force. especially the use of pallet guns;

-- Access of human rights organisations and international media.

-- implementation of the recommendations of OHCHR's Kashmir Report inccluding the establishment of the UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate egregious human rights violations in the valley;

-- Regular reporting by the UN High Commissioner for human rights on Jammu and Kashmir.



