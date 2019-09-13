Afridi, Shehzad Roy leave for Muzzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Star cricketer Shahid Afridi and Shehzad Roy has left for Muzzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmir.
The singer made the announcement on Twitter as he posted a picture of himself with former Pakistan cricket captain .
"On my way to Muzaffarabad with lala buddy @SAfridiOfficial to show solidarity with #westandwithkashmir," he captioned the photo.
Another picture posted by a Twitter user shows singer Fakhir Mehmood posing with Shehzad Roy and Afridi.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to address a rally in Azad Kashmir as part of his campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris and draw international community's attention towards Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.
A large number of people are expected to show up at the rally.
The prime minister has been highlighting the grave situation in the occupied territory and the dangers of a potential conflict between Pakistan and India ever since New Delhi revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir.
