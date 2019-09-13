close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 13, 2019

Afridi, Shehzad Roy leave for Muzzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmir

Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Karachi: Star cricketer Shahid Afridi and   Shehzad Roy has left for Muzzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter as he posted  a picture of himself with former Pakistan cricket captain .

"On my way to Muzaffarabad with lala buddy @SAfridiOfficial to show solidarity with #westandwithkashmir," he captioned the photo.

Another picture posted by a Twitter user shows singer Fakhir Mehmood posing with Shehzad Roy and Afridi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to address a rally in Azad Kashmir as part of his campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris and draw international community's attention towards Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of people are expected to show up at the rally.

The prime minister has been  highlighting the grave situation in the occupied territory and  the dangers  of a potential conflict  between Pakistan and India ever since New Delhi revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir.



