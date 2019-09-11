Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding to be ‘over the top’: sources

The crowd-favorite love birds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin who have been sweeping fans away with their love ever since they tied the knot last year, are getting ready to marry again in a second traditional ceremony.

As per the latest buzz surrounding the duo’s big nuptials, sources have revealed that the couple will leave no stones unturned in making sure their second wedding is nothing short of a fairy-tale.

The pair is reported to be getting married on September 30 in South Carolina, with the Montage Hotel’s Palmetto Bluff getting considered for the dream venue.

As per sources cited by Entertainment Tonight, the two are planning for everything to be ‘over the top’ from flowers and light to an all-around party.

"Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone," said the insider.

It was revealed further that the ‘Baby’ hit maker is looking forward to expressing publicly the endearing relationship he shares with his wife Hailey.

On the other hand, TMZ sources have some qualms about the big wedding, as Hurricane Dorian is speculated to play spoilsport.