Watch Deepika Padukone grooving to Nazia Hassan's 'Disco Deewane' in this viral video

Nazia Hassan's eternal song 'Disco Deewane' has ruled the hearts of fans for more than three decade. The ever-popular song that has seen remixes and renditions from various artists over time, refuses to die down.



While the song itself has countless fans on the other side of the border, we came across a video of Bollywood star actress Deepika Padukone grooving to the beats of the 80's classic.

Deepika recently dazzled the audience as she walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at star-studded fashion exhibition celebrating their 33rd anniversary.

Glistening in a cream coloured ensemble Deepika looked like a dream as showstopper for the show.

However, what caught everyone's attention is the fact that the actress shook a leg on late Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan's famous song 'Disco Deewane'.



The video has gone viral over the internet of late specifically amongst Nazia Hassan's fans in Pakistan.