Emily Watson gearing up to lead the cast of thriller ‘Too Close’

‘Chernobyl’s’ Emily Watson is to front a psychological thriller for British broadcaster ITV.



The British actor is starring in ‘Too Close’, a mini-series from Snowed-In Productions, the sister company of Bronte Film and Television, which produces J.K Rowling dramas including ‘The Casual Vacancy’ and ‘Strike’.

Written by actress and author, Clara Salaman, the three-part drama is based on the novel of the same title under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

The 52-year-old ‘Red Dragon’ starlet plays a forensic psychiatrist appointed to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing. It is the story of how two women become perilously close when fate forces them together.

A psychological game results as Watson strives to unseal the truth about the incident.



“I’m delighted that Emily Watson is going to play Emma, who will be phenomenal and I’m looking forward to working with Ruth Kenley-Letts and the team at Snowed-In Productions to bring this fantastic adaptation to ITV,” ITV drama boss Polly Hill said.

Watson played Ulana Khomyuk on ‘Chernobyl’, which aired on HBO in the spring. She is also recognized for the films ‘Breaking the Waves’, ‘Hilary and Jackie’ and ‘The Theory of Everything’.