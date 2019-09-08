Pakistani celebrities come together for Kashmir in new music video

Some of Pakistan’s most prominent names in the showbiz industry united under one roof to bring to light the sufferings of Kashmiris through a freshly-released track titled ‘Main Kashmir Hoon.’

The emotive and moving song has been given vocals to by emerging singers Rehan Nazim and Nimra Rafiq while the former has also penned the lyrics.

Some of the most esteemed faces of Pakistani entertainment industry including Parveen Akbar, Hina Dilpazeer, Noor-ul-Hassan, Asma Abbas, Faysal Qureshi, Sohail Sameer, and Shahood Alvi could be seen in the video.

On the other hand, renowned veteran actors Qavi Khan and Shakeel Yousuf can be seen narrating the atrocities that go about in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and the plight of the people residing in the valley.



The music video was also graced by some of the younger and emerging names in the industry inclding Naveed Raza, Asim Mahmood, Srha Asghar, Haddy Firdaus, Humayun Ashraf, Rabya Kulsoom, Faizan Shaikh, Maham Aamir, Fawad Jalal, and Ayaz Samoo.