The winning movies at the Venice film festival

VENICE: Here is a list of the main winners at the Venice film festival, which ended on Saturday:
- Golden Lion for best film: "Joker" (US)
- Grand Prix: Roman Polanski for "An Officer and a Spy" (France/Poland)
- Silver Lion for the best director: Roy Andersson for "About Endlessness" (Swedish)
- Volpi Cup for best actress: Ariane Ascaride (France)
- Volpi Cup for best actor: Luca Marinelli for "Martin Eden" (Italy)
- Best screenplay: Yonfan for "No. 7 Cherry Lane" (Hong Kong)
- Special Jury Prize: "The Mafia is Not What it Used to Be". Documentary directed by Franco Maresco (Italy)
- Marcello Mastroianni Award for Young Performer: Toby Wallace "Babyteeth" (Australia)
