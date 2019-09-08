The winning movies at the Venice film festival

VENICE: Here is a list of the main winners at the Venice film festival, which ended on Saturday:



- Golden Lion for best film: "Joker" (US)

- Grand Prix: Roman Polanski for "An Officer and a Spy" (France/Poland)

- Silver Lion for the best director: Roy Andersson for "About Endlessness" (Swedish)

- Volpi Cup for best actress: Ariane Ascaride (France)

- Volpi Cup for best actor: Luca Marinelli for "Martin Eden" (Italy)

- Best screenplay: Yonfan for "No. 7 Cherry Lane" (Hong Kong)

- Special Jury Prize: "The Mafia is Not What it Used to Be". Documentary directed by Franco Maresco (Italy)

- Marcello Mastroianni Award for Young Performer: Toby Wallace "Babyteeth" (Australia)