Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter reportedly move in together after split with Liam Hemsworth

After Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ split took Hollywood by storm, the latter appears to be wasting no time in moving on with her life with rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

As per the latest intel by People, the two seem to be moving forward with their relationship at a surprisingly swift pace as they have now reportedly moved in together as well.

The report citing a source revealed to the publication: “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn."

“They live together and are very happy,” the source added.



After the ‘Hannah Montana’ star’s representative confirmed the news of her parting ways with husband Liam Hemsworth, ending their brief marriage, the starlet was soon spotted cozying up to Carter.

The two were spotted two days after the split in Italy, being intimate with each other and were papped together after that as well.