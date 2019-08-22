Miley Cyrus wants to 'focus on herself' post split with Liam Hemsworth

Hollywood's former love birds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had been going strong for many years, however the two split after only six months of their marriage, something that still comes as a shock to their fans.



While Liam has officially filed for divorce with Miley, the American singing sensation has been taking out time for herself lately, focusing on her inner development.

The revelation came after Miley dropped a song named 'Slide Away' only a few days after the split which had major hints about the couple calling it quits.

Despite that, Miley insists that her 'intentions were not to hurt her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth'.



Reportedly, Miley's intentions with the song were not to bash Liam but share her side of the story. “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through," a source told People's magazine.

“Miley is doing okay, It’s a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself," the source added.

Miley was seen making out with her friend Kaitlynn at Lake Como in Italy just a few days after her rep confirmed the news of the split.

Liam, on the other hand, has been spending time with his family lately, specifically brother Chris back home in Australia. He was spotted chilling at a local bar with close friends and on the beach.