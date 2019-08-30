'Avengers: Endgame': Russo brothers share BTS pictures of Iron Man, Thanos

‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to share a couple of unseen BTS photos from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The pictures featured Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Thanos actor Josh Brolin.



‘Avengers: Infinity War’ highlighted some of the best scenes in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Hulk and Thanos’ fight 15 minutes of the movie to Thor entering Wakanda with the Stormbreaker. However, the one scene that stood out in the movie unquestionably was of Iron Man vs Thanos.

The Mad Titan met Tony Stark on Titan while the latter tried to stop Thanos from disintegrating half the universe. The superhero, along with ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Doctor Strange’, was seen preventing Thanos from acquiring the Time Stone.

While the scene is revisited by MCU fans time and again, the Russo Brothers decided to share a couple of pictures from the battle scene this week.

Joe and Anthony Russo shared pictures of Josh Brolin and Robert Downey Jr filming the Thanos vs Iron Man scene for Infinity War. Brolin is seen sporting the Thanos head in the BTS shot.

On the other hand, RDJ sports a bruised makeup. The Russo Brothers shared the pictures with the caption, "Thanos v. Tony... #InfinityWar"

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ended with half the universe disintegrating as Thanos snapped his Infinity Stone-studded fingers.



‘Avengers: Endgame’ witnessed the surviving superheroes come together to fix the snap and end Thanos. The film went on to record the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

The movie has so far recorded a box office collection of $2.796 billion lifetime earnings.