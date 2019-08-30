Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt blessed with a baby girl – Amal Muneeb

Well-wishings are pouring in for Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt who became parents to a baby girl on Friday.



The name of their daughter is Amal Muneeb, as her father mentioned it in his Instagram, which he took to announce the news.

Butt wrote: “I don’t have words to explain the feelings. Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed me with the most precious gift. Rehmat-e-Khuda, my daughter Amal Muneeb is finally in my arms.”





Aiman’s sister Minal Khan also took to Instagram to express her happiness.

Ayeza Khan, Yasir Hussain, Shehzad Sheikh, and Aijaz Aslam instantly commented on the excited father’s post.

Earlier the 20-year-old ‘Baandi’ starlet celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

Aiman and Muneeb tied the knot last year in December.