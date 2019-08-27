Hania Aamir gives possessive girlfriend vibes with comment on Asim Azhar’s post

Pakistan’s leading lady Hania Aamir is giving off major jealous-girlfriend vibes after she left an adorable comment under her alleged boyfriend Asim Azhar’s Instagram post.

The 22-year-old ‘Coke Studio’ singer was in New York City performing for crazed and energized fans, in the midst of which he put his hand out for fans to shake, a glimpse of which was shared on his Instagram account.

While all the fans are enjoying his voice, it was his supposed ladylove who caught the attention with her comment on the video.

The ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ star gives this possessive girl-friend vibe with her comment, “Haath Chor”.



Where all the girls frantically wanted to shake hands with Asim, it looks like his rumored girlfriend doesn't approve of the act.



The two have lately been seen commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Complete with flower and fire emojis.

Moreover, Asim has been leaving cute suggestive comments like “MA (Mashallah)” and “IA (Inshallah)”, leaving fans wondering about their relationship status.

The singer and actor are often spotted together but they have yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

