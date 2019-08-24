Battle of the Bands season 4: 'Auj' takes home the crown

The fourth season of 'Pepsi Battle of the Bands' concluded with vocal power-house 'Auj' being awarded the winning title after the penultimate showdown with finalists 'Aarish' on Friday.

The announcement was followed by a series of intense anticipation from the audiences as hosts Hina Altaf and Ali Safina went on to declare 'Auj' as the winner.

Consequently, 'Aarish' bagged the second place, while 'Auj' took the glistening trophy and the coveted cash prize worth Rs5 million home.

In addition, the victorious band also got hold of an album contract and royalties for lifetime for the songs performed during the show.

The runners-up band 'Aarish' also scored an album contract and took home Rs2.5 million as prize money.



The final showdown between the two finalists commenced after fans voted for their favourite band.

While 'Aarish' reminisced about their memorable 'Pepsi Battle of the Bands' journey,with their original track 'Pukaar' earning them their last standing ovation, 'Auj' began their last performance with a soulful original named 'Aansu', which bagged them a standing ovation.

It was then after the conclusion of both the performances that 'Auj' was crowned the winners of 'Pepsi Battle of the Bands' season four.

The winning panel now features 'Auj' along with previous title winners which includes ' Aaroh', 'Kashmir' and 'Bayaan'.