Indian actor Shilpa Shinde on Mika Singh debacle: 'Artists don’t have borders'

After Indian singer Mika Singh landed in controversy following his performance in Pakistan, the artist was pushed to issue an apology. And while many stood against his move coming in light on growing strains between the two neighbours, several stood up for him as well.

Indian TV star Shilpa Shinde has come forth in defense of the singer saying he has committed no crime by performing in Pakistan as artists have no borders.

“Artists ki koi sarhad nahin hoti. [Artists do not have borders]. I completely support Mika Singh. It’s really sad how he has been pressured into apologising. Has he committed a crime?” she told Hindustan Times.

“He is an artist who can perform anywhere. No one can be stopped from earning his/ her bread and butter. If, today, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan… or singers like Mika… don’t perform in Pakistan, will that stop the war and terrorism?” she added.

“As I said, if I get an invite from Pakistan to perform there, if our government clears the papers, I’ll perform there. I’ve fans there, what is their fault?” she said.

“Does not mean we’ll stop listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Being born in Pakistan can’t be his fault,” she added.

Singh, had landed in hot waters earlier after he performed at the wedding of Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf’s relative in Pakistan.