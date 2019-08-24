Disney Plus is bringing Hilary Duff back as Lizzie McGuire and fans are ecstatic

Disney is gearing up to bring back one of the most loved characters of all time –Lizzie McGuire essayed by Hilary Duff in the reboot of the series, subsequently unleashing a wave of elation among all those who grew up with the singing sensation.

The widely-acclaimed television show will be returning to Disney’s online streaming platform Disney Plus, as announced at D23 Expo.

The reboot of the show will be reprising the role of Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire who is now a 30-year-old millennial exploring her life through New York City.

Moreover, the studio also confirmed that the creator of the original series Terri Minsky will be the show runner this time around as well.

On the other hand, the star of the show, 31-year-old Duff also announced her grand return to her fans and followers on Instagram with a video of montage shots from the original series that depict her reaction of her stepping into the shoes of the character once again.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ...and into her 30’s,” she said.

The actor while making an appearance on stage at the D23 Expo said: “The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up. She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”



She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday,” she added.

