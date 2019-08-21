Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

The marriage of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus appears to be ended as per the documents received by PEOPLE.

The 29-year-old Australian actor has registered for divorce from the 26-year-old pop star in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to The Blast, Hemsworth — who has hired famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser — cited irreconcilable differences.

Hemsworth’s filing has come just weeks after the pair revealed they had separated.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

However, a source told PEOPLE the two had already been apart for months.

Earlier Hemsworth posting a photo of a sunset with the caption broke his silence, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the set of ‘The Last Song’ in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, at her family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to multiple sources, the couple quarreled over Cyrus’s unconventional views of marriage and Hemsworth’s partying.