Miley Cyrus new single ‘Slide Away’ indirectly addresses split with ex-flame Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus released new song “Slide Away” on the heels of her breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The emotional track appears to be about her crumbling relationship with Hemsworth and deciding it’s time to move onto something new.

‘Slide Away’ where she has seemingly brought out the emotions she has been going through.

The 26-year-old singer’s latest release seems like her take on her relationship with Hemsworth as the starting lyrics goes like “Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed, I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights, but it’s time to let it go.”

Various reports have claimed Hemsworth’s drinking and partying played a role in the couple’s demise, and Cyrus’ lyrics seem to reference those allegations, “I want my house in the hills, Don’t want the whiskey and pills, I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down,” she sings.

People magazine reported that Cyrus tried to curb Hemsworth’s partying and that he would lash out at her.

Recently a source also revealed that their break-up took an ugly turn with drug use and infidelity accusations.



Before the release of ‘Slide Away’, she last dropped her single ‘Mother’s Daughter’ earlier in July.