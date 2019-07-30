Marvel President Kevin Feige hints at a possible ‘Avengers 5’

At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed all of Marvel’s future with Phase 4 and 5 and television projects, all of which are slated to be released between 2020 and 2022. But of the dozen-ish projects, none of them included a fifth 'Avengers' movie.



In an interview with MTV News, Feige and Marvel debated on announcing movies past 2022, which likely includes ‘Avengers 5’.

Feige even teased that the next 'Avengers' roster will be unlike the ones before them.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ was the end of an era for Marvel Studios, so fans shouldn’t expect the old favorites to return in the still-untitled 'Avengers 5'.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige promises the next Avengers team will be very different.

He revealed that there will be another film featuring the superheroes, and it’ll feature a brand new roster-including characters that haven’t made it to the big screen just yet.

“It will be a very different team than we’ve seen before,” Feige told MTV. “It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you’ve already met and some people you haven’t met yet.”

Moreover, in the same interview, Feige also confirmed that they have already planned the fifth phase as well, but he was careful about not giving out anything.

However, he did kind of confirm that there might be hints about the next Avengers throughout the next two phases, just like the first three phases lanted seeds about ‘Thanos’