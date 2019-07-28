Will quit acting if I get married: Ramsha Khan

An emerging face in the Pakistani drama industry, Ramsha Khan, has been blessing our television screens with her enchanting performances, but while she aims to see herself at the top, she also sees her career coming to an end if she finds a man.

Talking to Jang’s Sunday Magazine, the radio jockey-turned actor said that despite her wanting to become a prominent face in the showbiz, she will call it quits with the industry once she marries.

Answering where she sees herself after five years, the actor said, “I see myself as one of the best actresses, and I am working hard for this. Although, if I get married during this time I will leave the industry.”

Acting has always been Ramsha’s passion, as revealed by her and the newbie of the industry, accepted that because of her work her personal life and family has been facing neglect.

Not interested in household chores, she revealed further that she is now learning to cook food.

Ramsha has not just proved herself on the small screens but has also made her mark on big screens as she made her film debut in 2017 with ‘Thora Jee Le’.

She will next be seen sharing screens with Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in Ehtishaamuddin’s directorial ‘Superstar’, which is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Azha.